Morara Kebaso Blasts Kenya’s Online Culture, Warns Youth Movement May Self-Destruct Without Unity

Political activist Morara Kebaso has delivered a blistering critique of Kenya’s online culture, accusing digital communities of creating toxic spaces that tear down young leaders while protecting seasoned politicians with long histories of corruption.

Kebaso shared his growing disillusionment with the constant chase for social media validation. He argued that the same platforms meant to amplify fresh voices often end up silencing them, reinforcing a system designed to keep youth-led activism on the fringes.

“I am tired of trying to be loved by Kenyans on social media. I think we have been programmed to hate each other and keep the old corrupt system in power,” he said.

He emphasized that the movement he’s part of is not about traditional politics. “What we are doing here is not politics; this is activism. It cannot win an election..”

Kebaso pointed to a disturbing trend where society quickly labels and ostracizes young political figures over unverified or trivial allegations. Meanwhile, he noted, well-connected politicians with scandalous track records continue to command public platforms without challenge.

He condemned the casual use of derogatory labels like “beggars,” “projects,” and “traitors” to discredit young leaders—often without any proof. Kebaso warned that such rhetoric only fuels division and weakens the collective push for meaningful political reform.

“Politics is expensive, and until we break the ice of campaign financing, no single youth can make it,” he said, highlighting the financial barriers young aspirants face.

Morara Kebaso Rallies Kenyan Youth to Build a New Political Movement

Kebaso also raised concerns about internal sabotage among youth reformers. He questioned whether growing infighting and unverified accusations were deliberately being used to derail the movement.

“Was this movement designed to self-destruct?” he asked, urging young people to rise above petty rivalries and refocus on unity.

Despite the challenges, Kebaso extended a hand to all youth—regardless of party affiliation—who are seeking to break free from the control of both the government and opposition elites.

“There are millions of youth out there who are looking for an option,” he said. “They don’t want to choose between a corrupt government and a crooked opposition.”

He announced a youth forum happening later this week, aimed at uniting like-minded individuals committed to building a political movement rooted in integrity, inclusion, and accountability.

“Join us this week,” he said. “We’re meeting with young leaders who are ready to create a political movement for real change. Let’s reason together.”