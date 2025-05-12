Mbui Accuses Ruto of Manipulating IEBC Appointments for Political Gain Ahead of 2027 Elections

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui has accused President William Ruto of orchestrating the appointment of officials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to secure an unfair political edge ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a strong critique delivered during a public event in Machakos on Saturday, May 10, 2025, Mbui—who also serves as the Deputy Minority Leader in the National Assembly—condemned the appointment process as both opaque and exclusionary. He highlighted the government’s failure to consult opposition parties in selecting the new IEBC commissioners, raising concerns about the impartiality of the commission in future elections.

Mbui pointed out that several of the nominees appeared to have close personal connections with high-ranking members of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which further fueled suspicions of political manipulation. He alleged that some of the nominees had ties to key figures within the government, casting doubt on the integrity of the selection process.

“Some of the names forwarded to Parliament include friends and cronies of the UDA brigade,” Mbui said. “One of the nominees is reportedly related to a senior Cabinet Secretary, and another is said to be closely linked to a top official at State House.”

Ruto’s IEBC Appointments Could Undermine Electoral Integrity for 2027 Polls

The MP expressed concerns that these appointments could jeopardize the credibility of the 2027 elections, potentially reigniting the tensions and distrust that followed the 2022 polls. He referenced the findings of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, which was formed to address the political fallout from the previous election.

According to Mbui, the NADCO report, submitted to President Ruto, called for greater transparency and independence in the reconstitution of the IEBC to avoid future election-related conflicts.

“The report recommended that, to prevent future post-election conflict, those seeking leadership should sit together and agree on a truly independent IEBC,” he explained.

Mbui criticized the government for ignoring these recommendations and proceeding with the appointments without consulting key opposition leaders.

“Unfortunately, the IEBC has already been reconstituted and names forwarded to Parliament, without any consultation. The Wiper Party Leader was not consulted, nor were any leaders from the People’s Loyal Opposition side. That’s the issue we are raising. We’ll do what we can, even go to court,” he remarked.

He warned that the growing disillusionment among the public with the current administration would lead to a strong push for change in 2027, regardless of who manages the election process.

“It does not matter even if the President appoints himself IEBC chair. Kenyans are tired, and they will vote for change. In 2027, we have said one thing: RMG—Ruto Must Go,” he declared.