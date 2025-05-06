Matiang’i Told to Start Small: ‘Run for MP First Before Eyeing Presidency’

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has cast doubt on Fred Matiang’i’s readiness to run for president in 2027, advising the former Interior Cabinet Secretary to first seek a parliamentary seat and gain grassroots political experience.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, May 5, Koech referenced the long political journeys of former leaders to emphasize his point. He noted that the late President Mwai Kibaki spent nearly four decades in politics before winning the presidency in 2002, while President William Ruto campaigned for others as early as 1992 and only clinched the top seat three decades later.

“William Ruto started his campaigns in 1992, just campaigning for someone else, and he won the presidential elections in 2022. Look at the history before he was elected, Matiang’i should start with running for a member of parliament so that he knows the ropes,” Koech stated.

Koech also weighed in on the internal dynamics of the opposition coalition, predicting a potential fallout if any of its principals were endorsed for the presidency. According to him, the coalition’s top figures are unlikely to support each other due to inflated egos and personal ambitions.

“The biggest problem that you will see shortly is egos,” Koech said. “Who is going to run for president? Matiang’i has a huge ego and won’t agree to deputize Gachagua or Kalonzo. Kalonzo has deputized for a while—will he accept to deputize Matiang’i again?”

Matiang’i Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition, Slams Ruto’s Government

Matiang’i announced his presidential ambitions on Friday, May 2, during a homecoming tour in Nyamira and Kisii counties. He told supporters that he intends to work with leaders who share his vision as he prepares for the 2027 general election.

That weekend, he also attended a gathering at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, where he criticized President William Ruto’s administration for failing to serve the people.

“I pledge to streamline and clean up this country, and restore the faith of people in government so they can trust it again—that a government official can tell you something and you will believe them,” Matiang’i said. “A government should not be playing with its people like is happening currently.”

Reflecting on his time as Education CS, Matiang’i described himself as a results-driven leader who tackled exam cheating head-on.

He also promised to root out corrupt individuals from government and urged Kenyans to vote for leaders who uphold integrity.

“As CS for Education, I was a very hard worker. I get excited at the mention of work; I used to inspect schools from dawn across counties and still open national examination containers at 4 a.m. the next day in a different county,” said Matiang’i.

“I am ready to weed out rogue people in government, and as voters, it is your responsibility to choose whoever you will trust with that power.”

Matiang’i warned that some government officials are stoking division to distract citizens from the country’s pressing problems, calling for national unity in the face of poor governance.