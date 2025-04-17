NTSA Clarifies Super Metro Suspension Only Temporary

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recently announced a temporary suspension of Super Metro’s operations.

This isn’t a permanent measure but a step to ensure that all legal regulations are being followed. Wilson Tuigong, the Deputy Director and Head of Safety Compliance, shared this clarification following a tribunal case brought by Super Metro.

The decision by NTSA came after many people expressed worries about the safety and behavior of Super Metro’s vehicles, drivers, and conductors.

A court document pointed out that the NTSA had already flagged concerns about several serious crashes involving Super Metro between January and March 2025.

Super Metro was found to be breaking several regulations. The NTSA stated, “We believe the Authority followed all necessary legal procedures, and Super Metro was given plenty of time to meet our requests. Action was only taken when it was evident that they weren’t going to comply.”

On Tuesday, the Transport Licensing Appeals Board decided to uphold the suspension until Super Metro meets the required regulatory standards. During the tribunal, it was revealed that 269 drivers lacked the required qualifications, and 42 were frequently caught speeding.