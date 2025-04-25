Nairobi Flood Crisis: CS Ruku Announces Relocation Plan for High-Risk Areas

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has ordered an immediate multi-agency meeting to address the devastating floods and landslides that have caused widespread destruction in Nairobi County. The meeting aims to coordinate rapid response efforts to protect residents and mitigate further damage.

During a visit to Drive-In estate in Ruaraka, where floods tragically claimed the lives of a 23-year-old single mother and her two young children, CS Ruku confirmed that 55 households have been affected, leaving nearly 200 people displaced.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. The government stands with the affected families, and we are committed to taking all necessary steps to protect lives and livelihoods,” Ruku said.

In response to the crisis, Ruku assured residents that the government had already dispatched relief supplies to the affected areas.

“As part of the coordinated emergency response to the flood crisis in Drive-In settlement, Ruaraka, the government, through the State Department for Special Programmes, delivered foodstuffs, beddings, kitchen kits, and sanitary wear to the affected families,” he added.

Ruku also emphasized that the government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will relocate residents from high-risk areas to safer locations. He reassured the public that these relocations would be carried out in a humane manner, fully complying with the law.

He urged residents living in flood-prone areas to voluntarily move to safer grounds. “We must act swiftly to prevent further loss of life,” he said.

The relentless rainfall has overwhelmed Nairobi’s drainage systems, causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure across the city. At least six people have died following heavy rains on Monday, and authorities warn that the death toll may rise as floodwaters continue to flow.

Nairobi police commander George Sedah confirmed that a deadly boulder collapse in Mathare 4A settlement claimed lives and that additional rainfall could cause further devastation.