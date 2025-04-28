CA Gives Kenyan Broadcasters 14 Days to Reduce Gambling Content or Face License Revocation

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has given TV and radio broadcasters a firm directive to cut down on betting, lottery, and gambling content within the next 14 days, or risk losing their licenses.

David Mugonyi, the Director General of the Authority, voiced growing concerns over an increasing number of consumer complaints about the overwhelming amount of betting-related programming on TV and radio. He emphasized that broadcasters are required by law to provide programming that serves the interests of all community segments, upholds good taste and decency, and ensures that advertisements are truthful and non-offensive.

“The Authority has noticed that many broadcasting stations exceed the approved quota for betting, lottery, and gambling content in their programming schedules, violating the Licence Conditions, Programming Code, and Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” Mugonyi said.

Additionally, the Authority flagged violations related to the FM Radio and TV Licence Conditions, especially in terms of adhering to the Programme Code and Complaints Handling Procedure. These included lapses in protecting children and failures in upholding advertising standards.

Broadcasters now have a strict two-week window to address these violations. If they fail to comply, the Authority will enforce strict measures, including the potential revocation of their licenses under Section 46J(a) and (b) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“This letter serves as a formal notice to all broadcasters to correct these violations within 14 days from the date of this letter and comply with the provisions outlined in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998: Licence Conditions and Programming Code,” Mugonyi added.

The Authority made it clear that it will not hesitate to take action under Section 83A(1) if the violations remain unresolved.