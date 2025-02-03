Murder at SDA Church: Elder Killed During Service Over Suspected Affair

A Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church elder died on Saturday after another member stabbed him during a church service at Ramoya village, Samba Sub-location, in Suba South constituency, Homa Bay County.

Francis Opiyo, a 35-year-old elder at Ebeneza SDA Church, suffered fatal stab wounds at the altar in front of the congregation. The incident is believed to have been triggered by a suspected love triangle.

Witnesses reported that the attacker struck just after Francis had delivered church reports, moments before the pastor was to begin the main sermon.

Suba South Sub-County Police Commander Caxton Ndunda confirmed that Francis had finished his session and handed over to a fellow elder. As Francis was passing the responsibility, the suspect, who also served as an elder in the same church, approached the altar, took out a knife hidden in a Bible, and stabbed Francis in the chest. Francis collapsed instantly.

According to Ndunda, the attacker accused Francis of having an affair with his wife, who is also a member of the church.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled but later surrendered to the area Assistant Chief. Church members rushed Francis to the hospital, but he died from his injuries during treatment.

The police have apprehended the suspect and placed him in custody at Magunga Police Station.

Ndunda urged the community to resolve conflicts peacefully and legally rather than resorting to violence.

Authorities transferred Francis’ body to St. Camillus Hospital Mortuary in Sori Town, Migori County.