Governor Kahiga Lashes Out at DP Kindiki for Disrespecting His Office During Nyeri Visit

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has not taken kindly to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s alleged disregard for his office during his recent visit to the county.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Governor Kahiga expressed frustration, criticizing Kindiki for touring Nyeri without notifying the local leadership. He said it was disrespectful, emphasizing that the national and county governments must work together for the benefit of the people.

“Juzi niliona Deputy President amekuja Nyeri, unajua iko watu wengine wanatakanga fujo for nothing, hii ofisi ya gavana iko hapa, ni ofisi ambayo wananchi wamechagua. Inafaa wakati mgeni kama huyo amekuja tunapewa notice tunaambiwa the deputy president of Kenya aliyechaguliwa na President Ruto anakuja na tunajua, si ni kweli?”

(Recently, I saw the Deputy President come to Nyeri. Some people are always looking for trouble for no reason. This office of the governor is here; it’s an office chosen by the people. When a guest like him comes, we should be notified. We should be informed that the Deputy President of Kenya, elected by President Ruto, is coming so we know),” Kahiga remarked.

The Nyeri governor further pointed out the lack of coordination during Kindiki’s visit, saying that they were left in the dark about the DP’s movements.

“Na kwasababu yeye ndio ako kwa kiti sisi tunatumiwa program tujue ataingilia wapi, sasa sisi tumekaa pale tunaskia ako Kieni, hajui tuende, imagine gavana anazunguka huko, mimi naeza fanya hivo? is that right? Ofisi zipeane heshima. Sisi kama serikali za kaunti na serikali kuu tunafanyia wananchi kazi moja,” he lamented.

(It’s only fair that we are told in advance, and we are given the program so we can know where he’s going. Instead, we were left waiting, hearing he was at Kieni. Imagine the governor is wandering around without knowing where to go. Can I do that? Is that right? Offices should show respect. Both county and national governments work together for the benefit of the people)

Governor Kahiga called for better communication in future, adding, “Next time akikuja apatie ofisi yangu heshima, atumane aseme atakuja, na mimi mwenyewe nitakua na kama sitakua deputy wangu atakua.”(Next time he comes, he should show my office respect, communicate and let us know he is coming. I, myself, will be there, and if I’m not available, my deputy will be)

Deputy President Kindiki’s Visit to Nyeri

Deputy President Kindiki’s visit to Nyeri last week was part of his ongoing developmental tour of the Mount Kenya region. During the tour, he visited Kieni Constituency, where he launched the construction of the Endarasha-Charity-Watuka Road, a project that had been stalled since 2019.

In his address to residents, Kindiki reassured them that the government is focused on reviving delayed projects in the region. He revealed that Ksh17 billion has been allocated to restart these projects, which include constructing 12 new roads in Nyeri.

The DP also launched the Aguthi Rural Electrification Project, noting, “In Nyeri County, 10,903 beneficiaries have been connected and Ksh.733 million has been allocated for more connections this year. In Kieni Constituency, Ksh.164 million has been allocated to connect 1,163 households, including 101 homes in Aguthi Village.”

Some photos of Kindiki’s tour of Kieni, Nyeri County