Gachagua Sets Date to Unveil Political Direction

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will unveil his much-anticipated political direction on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Speaking on February 2, Gachagua revealed that he will address the nation and present a comprehensive report based on the feedback he has gathered from Kenyans since leaving office.

“I had promised to collect the opinions of the people and provide political direction by January 31st. However, I ask for forgiveness for the delay as the volume of feedback has been overwhelming,” Gachagua explained.

Initially, Gachagua expected input primarily from the Mt. Kenya region but was surprised to receive responses from citizens across the entire country, which extended the consultation process.

“We collected feedback from everyone, and I am still continuing the process. On February 9, I will present an interim report of the opinions gathered so far,” he added.

In a move to engage directly with the public, Gachagua announced plans to go live on all radio stations to share the advice Kenyans have given him regarding the way forward. He emphasized that his team is taking a cautious approach to avoid repeating the mistakes made in 2022.

“We are not rushing the process because we want to avoid making the same mistakes again,” Gachagua said.

Reflecting on his previous decisions, he admitted that he joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance based on faith and prayers rather than a formal agreement.

“I am being very cautious this time, as we made many errors in the past. We joined the government without a formal agreement, relying solely on faith and shared Christian values,” he explained. Gachagua added, “We assumed Ruto was the right choice because he presented himself as a Christian, but we cannot afford to repeat those mistakes. I am being extremely careful now.”

Gachagua’s upcoming report will reflect the views shared by Kenyans, and he plans to collaborate with the public to determine the next steps. At the same time, he expressed deep concerns about the current administration, criticizing what he described as widespread dishonesty within President Ruto’s government.

“I have a significant issue with the lies being perpetuated in this government,” Gachagua stated. He also highlighted the economic challenges facing the country, attributing them to excessive deductions on employees’ pay slips.

Gachagua pledged that his future administration would prioritize rescuing the pay slip by eliminating deductions like the housing levy, allowing Kenyans the freedom to build their own homes.

“Our first priority in the new administration we are building will be to rescue the pay slip, restore its dignity, and, in turn, restore the dignity of its holder,” he declared.

As Kenyans await Gachagua’s February 9 announcement, his focus on public consultation, economic reform, and transparency has sparked widespread interest in his political future.