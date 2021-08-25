Dr. Willis Akhwale, Kenya’s Covid-19 vaccine task force chairman, answers questions about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines/

The consignment is the first batch of over 1.7 million doses that will be donated by the US government. Along with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and J&J jabs (still to come), the Moderna vaccines are part of Kenya’s ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of 2021. Only 2.9 percent of adult Kenyans are currently vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 18 last year. While it was the first vaccine against Covid-19 to be tried on humans, it became the second, after Pfizer/BioNTech, to be approved by the European Union. On April 30 this year, the World Health Organization also approved it under the emergency use authorisation category. The Health Ministry in Kenya, via the Pharmacy and Poisons Boards, has also approved it and assured Kenyans of its safety.

How effective is it against Covid-19?

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says evidence from clinical trials shows the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective against coronavirus. This means that out of 10 people who got the Moderna jab, nine of them will not be severely affected by the disease.

However, as a caveat, the WHO says that effectiveness outside of clinical trials can differ. Already, fresh reports last week indicated that the effectiveness of some vaccines fades over time and this could necessitate booster shots.

Is the Moderna vaccine effective against the Delta variant?

According to Dr. Akhwale, it does offer some protection.

Different studies from different clinical trials also shed light on its effectiveness. For instance, a study by Oxford University researchers, which is not yet peer-reviewed, says it does offer some protection from the Delta variant only that its effectiveness diminishes after some time.

In a separate Canadian study, the vaccine could provide protection against the Delta variant and other variants tested, even though it was much more reduced than the Alpha variant.

How will I get the vaccine in Kenya?

The Health Ministry says each of its listed health facilities has one type of vaccine (AstraZeneca). However, vaccine task force chair, Dr. Akhwale, says that only facilities with a high number of people like the Kenyatta National Hospital will have the option of two types, including Moderna. Before going to a vaccination centre, the Health Ministry has advised people to use the ChanjoKE system to pre-register for facilities that have the Moderna vaccine. Choosing a particular vaccination post means that you will use the jab that is available there. See the list of centres in the portal.