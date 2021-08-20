Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has opened up on the possibility of teaming up with Deputy President William Ruto to run for the presidency in the next General Election.

Speaking during an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday, August 18, Karua said she is not interested in being the running mate to the DP. She said she would reject any offer to join Ruto in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Martha Karua also disclosed that she would not be vying for the presidency next year as she has her eyes set on Kirinyaga county governorship.

“I have said this time and time again, my only political interests are to run for the gubernatorial seat of Kirinyaga County. I have no interest in being Ruto’s running mate,” she said.

Martha Karua however noted that there is a possibility she would seek the Presidency in the future.

“I won that seat(Kirinyaga) in 2017 but my victory was stolen and that’s why I want to serve my people. If God gives me more years, I still would want to be President in the future,” Karua said.

The former Minister of Justice further urged Mt. Kenya leaders to join hands ahead of the 2022 elections.

“We need to plan ourselves. As Mt. Kenya leaders, we cannot wait for others to draw up their game plan while we sit around. If we don’t plan, others will plan ahead of us,” Karua said.

The former presidential aspirant also faulted President Kenyatta for excluding Mt. Kenya leaders in the recently held State House meetings with Opposition politicians.

“It is peculiar how the President has not been inviting Mt. Kenya leaders to his recent Mombasa meetings. I think the President wants to make sure that no Mt. Kenya leader is on the table in order to intimidate them and later extend his political interest of being the region’s preferred political leader when he comes out of office next year,” Karua averred.