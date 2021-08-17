Fitness trainer Francis Kiarie, alias Frankie Just Gym It, ruffled feathers on social media over the weekend after advertising his services using a placard that read, “Look at your stomach, are you happy?”

He captioned the photo: “I’m just saying. We’ve got meal plans and workout programs going for 70% from today up until Monday! Swipe to see the details. Let’s burn that tummy!”

The gym instructor was accused of body-shaming and spreading fatphobia, forcing him to issue a statement clarifying his intent.

Frankie said the placard was blown out of proportion as he only meant to create awareness about lifestyle diseases.

“I totally understand your sentiments. However, I think this whole thing has been blown out of proportion. I should have elaborated my statement,” he wrote.

Frankie added: “The rate at which we are having young people get lifestyle diseases is alarming. The message put across was not to women (not sure where that narrative stemmed from) – it was to everyone willing to do something about the state of their health. I have clients who run marathons and they do not have a six-pack. That was the point.”