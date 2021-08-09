Commitment and wanting to learn more have kept me going. I did not want to limit myself to the skills I had learnt in college. I learnt a lot on the job, which I have, especially with my current job. I am more satisfied with the experience I have gained and skill rather than position.

How has been your career progression over the years?

When I started working as a secretary, I was earn a salary of Sh6,000, something that really excited me. But I was aim higher since I had graduated from a reputable college and during our times, your certificates and good grades could speak for you.

When I joined Siginon Freight, my salary tripled and I gained the experience of working in a bigger company with more responsibilities. There and then, I knew I wanted to grow to greater heights and begin my career as a professional. In both these first jobs, I lasted for six months.

Working with the bank introduced me to numbers, that is, finance which has significantly contributed to my present-day to day work.

When I joined the United Nations UN-Habitat, my first assignment was in monitoring and evaluation; then, I worked with the Partners and Youth Section, where we gave out grants to finance the youth and their projects.

What are some of the key drivers of your career growth?

As international civil servants, we are committed to serving humanity and my fulfillment has been seeing us change lives in the projects we undertake. UN-Habitat’s mandate is to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities to provide adequate shelter for all.

My drive has been to give my best at what I do and love what I do. I give 100 percent in everything I do. One of my greatest strengths is that I’m a fast learner and I’ve been able to learn on the job by enrolling in courses offered to better my skills and continuous training. I also consult with my peers. This has greatly improved my knowledge.

Anyone who has been useful in your career growth?

In my current job, my direct supervisor has entrusted me with responsibilities at a higher level, and I have proved myself. We work well, and our relationship is greater than her being the person I report to. My colleagues have influenced my career growth as we operate on a one-on-one basis. We are family more than we are colleagues.

Which accomplishment are you most proud of?

I am proud of being a mother, which is a full-time job even when you have grown-up children. I’m also proud that I have stood the test of time and my desire to live a life with purpose. This I achieved when I met the love of my life just before I turned 50 last year, and I have made decisions in my life unapologetically. I am now living the life I desire.

Key decisions you might have taken along your career?

Choosing a career that I love and making sound and informed decisions.

What would you tell your younger self?

Believe in yourself, trust your soul, look for joy, do you and do your best.

What would you advise the youth in Kenya today?

Do not wait for white-collar jobs. Times have changed. During my time, we did not have the kind of opportunities that there is today. Use digital platforms to your advantage. Start small and grow. That way, you will appreciate what you do and learn to be responsible for your life.