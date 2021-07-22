Fans of Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones have been dealt a blow after top South African rapper Nasty C admitted that a collab between them is not on the cards.

Born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) in Nairobi Wednesday, July 21.

At JKIA, the 24-year-old superstar rapper fielded various questions from reporters. One of the questions was whether he was planning to work with any Kenyan acts while in Nairobi.

Kenyan rap heads would have hoped that Nasty C would say, Khaligraph Jones, Kenya’s arguably best rapper at the moment, but it wasn’t to be.

“Have you heard of Khaligraph Jones?” one of the reporters asked.

Nasty C responded in the affirmative, saying: “Yeah, I’ve heard of him.” To which the reporter further asked: “Would you like to work with him?”

After appearing to choose his words carefully, Nasty C said: “I don’t think our styles match.”

He went on: “Just because we’re both rappers it doesn’t necessarily mean that our styles match,” further insisting: “Our styles don’t match.”

Ouch! While Nasty C might have tried to be polite, we all know that he trashed Khaligraph Jones’ style.

The ‘Zulu Man with some power’ rap star did however reveal that he will be working with the sensational Xenia Manasseh, who will be making her debut on stage on Sunday, July 25 at the Spasso Lounge, Karen Landmark.

We have reason to believe that Nasty C will be the unnamed special guest at the 1-8 pm event.

Back at the airport, when asked if he was planning to collaborate with a Kenyan act, Nasty C had trouble remembering the name of the Berklee School of Music alumnus.

“What’s her name?” Nasty C asked a member of his entourage who happens to be friends with Xenia Manasseh.

“Yeah…Xeniah…I actually met her when she was in South Africa,” Nasty C added.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to hear what Khaligraph Jones has to say about Nasty C’s sentiments about his style.