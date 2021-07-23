President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday issued 2,169 title deeds to residents of Rabai in Kilifi County and urged them not to be enticed into selling their birthright for temporary pleasure.

The President observed that the title deeds were worth billions of shillings and if utilized well, the land ownership documents held immense potential to transform the lives of beneficiaries and their dependents.

“When we finish this event, the residents of Rabai would be worth Shs 4.2 billion. The question is, if you have received a title deed and you have heard of its worth, are you going to use it to improve your lives or you are going to sell it and make yourself happy then in December you will start looking for another place to be a squatter,” the President posed.

President Kenyatta spoke at Kasidi Primary School Grounds in Kilifi County where he presided over the issuance of the title deeds and reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue its ambitious land titling programme.

He pointed out that land title deeds were powerful economic tools with the potential to transform the lives of households across the country when utilized well.

“For an individual to have a title deed, it means the end of poverty. It assures them of settlement. It means they won’t worry that they are squatters but rather they will know that the place they are living in their home and thus put up a permanent homestead,” the President said.

President Kenyatta acknowledged the sensitivity of the land question at the Coast and thanked leaders from the region for supporting Government efforts to address the matter through dialogue.

“The issue of land has been a source of discord, tribalism and chaos here at the Coast region. That’s why when I took over the country’s leadership, I promised to bring a solution to the issue rather than continue discussing it,” the President said.

Once again, the Head of State reiterated his administration’s commitment to end the squatter issue at the Coast, and across the country saying, the Government would intensify the issuance of land title deeds in the coming months.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi also spoke at the event and thanked the President for prioritizing the settlement of landless people at the Coast and across the country.

The county leader observed that in the nine years of President Kenyatta’s leadership, the population of Coast residents holding title deeds to their parcels of land had risen exponentially.

“For 50 years, the Coast Region received only 230,000 title deeds but from 2013 to date, the Coast has received 500,000 title deeds in 9 years. In Kilifi between 1963 and 2012 the County received 52,000 title deeds while since 2013 to-date the region has received 100,000 title deeds,” Governor Kingi noted.

Lands CS Farida Karoney also spoke at the event that was attended by Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i and several Coast leaders led by area MP William Kamoti.