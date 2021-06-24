Security authorities have advised motorists in Nairobi to avoid Uhuru Highway and Thika Road this morning to pave way for the Safari Rally flag off.

Nairobi Area Traffic Commander Joshua Omukata said the ceremonial flag-off will start at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 12.45 pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the busy highways from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm, with traffic flow set to be disrupted.

From the KICC the WRC Safari Rally cars will pass through Parliament Road, Haile Selassie Avenue to Uhuru Highway. They will then use Wangari Mathai Road and then head to Kasarani via Thika Road.

Omukata said the drivers will then head back to Thika road through Muthaiga before heading to Naivasha.

“From 8.00am when these vehicles are coming to the KICC, we are not going to close the roads, but traffic will just be interrupted until 12.00pm. We shall be regulating traffic flow,” he said.

“It is better for motorists to avoid inconveniences of being held for some time before the road opens, it is better to find another option and by extension, we will be looking at the safety of the spectators,” Omukata explained.