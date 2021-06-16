The viral fitness instructor Charles Odongo, now famously known as Ugali Man, is laughing all the way to the bank in a new car following his partnership with Kenyan betting firm Odibets.

While unveiling him as their brand ambassador on Tuesday, Odibets showered Ugali Man with life-changing goodies: a brand new car, cash, and a fully furnished gymnasium.

During the ceremony held at Sarova Stanley, Ugali Man received a brand new Voxy van, top-of-the-range gym equipment, and a cash boost to support his sporting career and fitness business.

The total value of the lucrative deal amounts to Ksh5,009, 000, with the extra Ksh9,000 going towards Odongo’s cat, Puss Puss.

Speaking during the event, an elated Odongo thanked the local bookmaker and promised to use the money and gym to uplift others and to guide the youth from engaging in crime.

“I will support my fellow youth from Rongai just the same way Odibets has supported me,” Ugali Man said.

The partnership is part of Odibets’ grassroots talent development initiative, Odi Mtaani.

Dedan Mungai, Odibets General Manager said: “OdiBets believes that more funding is needed towards the development of talent at the sports grassroots level. OdiBets will continue to support unique talents such as Charles Odongo, who is committed to his fitness career in a passionate way. We believe there are thousands of hidden and promising talents in the country which can be nurtured. Kenyans can be assured of our commitment on initiatives that provide access and opportunities for all.”

Here are some photos from the event.