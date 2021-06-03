The Queen of Pop Madonna Louise Ciccone, better known as Madonna, has unveiled her new charity venture aimed at helping children in Nairobi.

In a post on Instagram, the celebrated US pop singer said she and her 15-year-old son David Banda have designed tote bags to support Art For Education.

The bag features artful quotes of the late revered author and activist James Baldwin which Madonna said she wrote.

The quote reads: “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does… Love is a battle, Love is a war. Love is a growing up.”

Banda on the other hand drew the author’s face.

“We designed these bags to support Art For Education. 🎨📚❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤎 David Drew James Baldwin’s Face and I wrote one of his quotes!!” Madonna captioned photos of the bag.

She said proceeds will be donated to the Chema Vision Children’s center in Kibera, Nairobi.