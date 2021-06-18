Three sets of twins who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations can heave a sigh of relief after they were admitted to the same schools.

Identical twins Grace and Immaculate Kahiga each scored 402 marks and have been admitted to Maryhill Girls High School in Thika.

The sisters, known as “Queens of Mathematics”, had chosen different schools; Grace had settled on Maryhill while Immaculate chose Pangani Girls in Nairobi.

Their admission to Maryhill came as a pleasant surprise to them and their families following months of anxiety over possible separation.

According to their mother Marion Njoki, the teens share a special bond and have never been apart.

“There was a time they were separated by their teachers while in Class Seven and, shockingly, they fell ill at the same time… the teachers had to quickly reunite them and the recovery was remarkable,” said Ms Njoki.

She said the girls’ teachers at Gilgil Hills Academy were often baffled by their composition and Insha (Swahili composition) writing skills.