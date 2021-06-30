The 10 pm-4 am curfew will run for another 60 days, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday.

Curfew hours were maintained between 7:00 p.m and 4:00 a.m in the COVID-19 hotspot zone; which comprises the counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, and Trans-Nzoia up to 31st July 2021.

“For the rest of Kenya, the nationwide curfew shall continue to be observed from 10:00 p.m to 4:00 a.m for a further containment period of 60 days,” Uhuru said.

Further, Uhuru said other than the 13 hot spot counties, in-person and congregational worship shall continue to be conducted in keeping with the one-third capacity rule and in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter-Faith Council.

The President also extended prohibition against political gatherings and all public gatherings for a further 60 days.

Additionally, all persons coming into the country must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR Certificate, acquired no more than 96 hours prior to arrival into the Country.

The PCR Certificate should be validated under the Trusted Travel platform for those travelling by air.

In regard to funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies; Uhuru directed that these ceremonies shall be conducted strictly within 96 hours of confirmation of death.

Attendees, officiators, and facilitators of funerals or graveside/cremation ceremonies shall be limited to 100 persons in total.

All hospitals were directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per day.

“That all other rules, guidelines, and protocols not reviewed through this Public Order shall continue to apply until otherwise notified,” the president said.