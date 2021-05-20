The hearing of a case in which a man allegedly pushed a woman from the 12th floor of a building resumed Tuesday, with the first witness taking the stand.

John Kitavi, head of security at Ambank building in Nairobi CBD, told the court he heard Eunice Wangari scream for help after she fell from the 12th floor to the 9th floor of the building.

“The accused came to me saying that a woman has fallen down and requested we go and help her. We rushed there and found her in pain,” he recounted.

The witness told Milimani Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu that the plaintiff said the accused Moses Gatama Njoroge had pushed her off the window.

Kitavi also told the court the woman looked drunk at that time judging from how she was talking.

“Njoroge was at the scene and has an office at the building and the windows are big and have no grills.

“The window is wide and if leaned on, someone can fall down. I called the control room for backup and police from central came to the scene and took over the matter”, the court heard.

The head of security at Ambank building also said he did not see Ms Wangari fall.

“I can’t say the accused pushed the woman down because there’s no CCTV at the veranda,” Kitavi said.

The accused Moses Njirige is facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Eunice Wangari.

The hearing continues on June 15.