The Kisumu County government says it has moved with speed to stop the further spread of the COVID-19 variant from India.

Kisumu Health CEC Prof. Boaz Otieno-Nyunya said the county has confined eight foreign nationals who tested positive for the deadly variant from India.

In a statement, Prof. Otieno-Nyunya said at least 100 other people who came into contact with the 8 had also been placed under quarantine.

He said the Kisumu administration has since stepped up surveillance and contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

“Following gene sequencing carried out on samples by the National government testing laboratories, it has been ascertained that one of the samples turned positive for the Indian variant of COVID-19,” said the CEC.

“The County Government has confined at least 8 foreign nationals who tested positive to the Indian variant and is currently conducting an elaborate contact tracing to help stop the spread of the virus. All the 8 who were working at a local factory are suspected to have recently travelled from India.”

Prof. Otieno added: “At least 100 other workers who are said to have had close contact with the 8 have been placed under strict quarantine as the county moves with speed to stop a further spread of the Virus. The situation is under control but we urge Kisumu residents to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to help keep away the stubborn virus.”