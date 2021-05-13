Police officers in Kirinyaga County have launched a manhunt for a man who abandoned his daughter at a bus station in Kutus town.

Confirming the incident, Gichugu Sub-County police commander Anthony Mbogo said a good samaritan, Simon Munene, reported the matter at Kutus police station.

Munene told police that the girl who was in school uniform and stranded approached him for help.

The Form One girl at St Catherine Nthagaiya Girls Secondary School in Embu said her father, Josphat Rutere, abandoned her on their way to school.

She told the cops that when they arrived in Kutus town, her father sent her to buy airtime but when she alighted from his car, he sped off.

The man allegedly told the girl he cannot care for a child who is not his, then drove away in his black Ford Ranger, leaving the minor stranded.

Police established that the girl lives in Kabati town, Kitui with her father after losing her mother in a car accident a month ago.

The girl’s only contact was her father.