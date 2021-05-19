Police officers on Monday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Gituntu, Tharaka Nithi County.

According to witnesses, the 20-year-old victim was seen storming out of the suspect’s homestead in tears. When asked what had transpired, she said the elderly man had tricked her into his house and raped her.

Confirming the incident, area Chief Edward Gitonga said the man, who lives alone, was found naked. The woman’s innerwear was also found on his bed.