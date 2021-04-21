Police in Kisii county have arrested a man alleged to have defiled his two daughters on Sunday night.

The man reportedly sexually abused his two daughters aged 12 and 14 at his home in the Nyataro area when their mother was in custody for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The man’s wife is said to have been arrested during a swoop on people not wearing face masks earlier in the day.

Kisii County Police Commander Kingori Macharia confirmed the incident saying police are currently carrying out further investigations before the suspect is arraigned in court.

The police boss said the two girls had already undergone medical tests which showed that they had been defiled.

Macharia further expressed concern over the rising cases of sexual abuse in the area adding that they were working closely with national government administrators to ensure all perpetrators are brought to book as a lesson to others.

He also urged families of victims to refrain from seeking out of court settlements which have contributed to the spike in defilement cases.

“We are going to ensure that we no longer have cases of defilement in Kisii County by working closely with various stakeholders to ensure that all girls and women are safe,” said Macharia.