Undoubtedly, just as the Maasai Mara is the hallmark of an African safari, Dubai is the cradle of all matters concerning holidays in the Middle East.

The two regions could not be more diametrically opposite in their holiday offerings. While Dubai is the poster child of what it means to live in the lap of luxury, Africa brings us back in tune with nature and our roots.

Regardless, the two share one commonality- phenomenal holiday experiences.

It is precisely due to the vast differences between Dubai and Africa that every vacationer should include the duo in their travel plans.

Below are the places you must visit while in Dubai and Africa.

Best Holiday Destinations in Dubai

1. Sheikh Zayed Road

Dominating downtown Dubai is the Sheikh Zayed Road- a thoroughfare that covers the entire business district.

Sheikh Zayed Road is an 8-lane highway that is the perfect vantage point from which you can view Dubai’s world-renown skyscrapers.

Examples of these architectural masterpieces include the Dubai World Trade Tower and the Gold and Diamond Park.

Most people, due to the good road network, opt to hire a luxury or sports vehicle and drive themselves to various destinations in Dubai.

You can explore the vast city in a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a Rolls Royce, Porsche, or Mercedes. What’s more, the best car rentals providers in Dubai deliver the car to you.

Aside from the fantastic views, Sheikh Zayed Road also offers you access to Dubai’s incredible shopping malls, most of which are located along the highway.

2. Appreciate art at the Dubai Opera and Alserkal art district

For the perfect night in Dubai, the Dubai Opera House is the place to be. It is the ideal way to wind down after an adventure-filled day exploring this glitzy city. It is also the venue for a perfect date for art enthusiasts.

Among the spectacular activities you can enjoy here are opera, musical concerts by world-class acts, ballet, concerts, comedy nights, and classical music.

It is the performance art capital of the Middle East. The 2,000 seats strong Opera house is a work of art in and of itself.

The architecture is inspired by a traditional dhow and is built using boldly placed glass and steel walls, making it one of Dubai’s landmarks.

For lovers of fine art, the Alserkal art district is yet another option worth checking out. It hosts most of the city’s top contemporary galleries, which have lots of renowned art pieces as well as new Middle Eastern talent.

Best Holiday Destinations in Africa

1. Maasai Mara

The Maasai Mara is also known as the birthplace of the African safari. Located in Kenya, the Maasai Mara Game Reserve is a hive of wildlife activity.

One of the most incredulous occurrences in the Mara is the annual wildebeest migration.

The spectacle has been touted as the 8th wonder of the modern world.

It involves the overland migration of over 2 million wildebeest, more than 200,000 zebras, and a horde of other herbivores.

The animals battle various predators through it all, including lions, leopards, crocodiles, jackals, and hyenas.

The Maasai Mara is also one of the few places where you witness the circle of life first hand, as apex predators face off with their equally formidable opponents.

Aside from the migration, the Maasai Mara offers panoramic views of the famed African sunsets and sunrises.

It is one of the few places in the world where you get to witness the Big Five (lion,

leopard. Buffalo, elephant, and rhino) in their natural habitat.

During your safari to the Maasai Mara, you will get to be shown around by talented, professional, and informed tour guides. The country’s world-class tour companies take care of all the travel logistics for you.

All you have to do is turn up and enjoy the ride.

2. Diani Beach

A Kenyan safari is a buffet of varied attractions. One of the items on the menu is a beach safari. The award-winning Diani beach is one of Africa’s best beaches with its turquoise

waters and pearly white sands.

It is flanked by 5-star resorts from which you can relax and be soothed by the gentle sea breeze as you wind down your day.

In the evenings, imbibe your favorite drink as local entertainers belt out some much welcome melodies.

During the day, get on a boat for a marine safari and sample various maritime activities such as big game fishing. That includes capturing big fish such as sharks, swordfish, blue marlin, sailfish, to name a few.

There are also several watersports such as kite surfing, snorkeling, and jet skiing available.

For lovers of deep-sea diving, your tour guide can organize a diving excursion for you.

Diani beach has over 500 species of colorful fish and scores of other marine life for your viewing pleasure. The beach’s colorful coral gardens will leave you utterly enthralled.

3. Amboseli National Park

Arguably the home of the largest elephants in Africa, the Amboseli national park is another safari attraction that should make it on your list.

Located in the southern part of Kenya, the park’s stunning vistas are made all the more compelling by the majestic ice-capped Mount Kilimanjaro in the background.

Aside from the giant elephants, the park also plays host to scores of cheetah, zebra, giraffes, hippos, wildebeest, black rhinos, impala, lion, and over 400 bird species.

Game drives in Amboseli are often action-packed due to the density of animal populations in the park.