Homicide detectives have in their custody another person of interest in the murder former National Lands Commission (NLC) Jennifer Wambua.

Investigators from the Homicide Department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) picked up the suspect from his house at Embulbul in Ngong, Kajiado County on Tuesday night.

Detectives identified the suspect as 44-year-old businessman Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale.

Investigating officer Vincent Lang’at, in a sworn affidavit filed before a Kiambu court, said Mr Mwangi was one of the people last seen with Ms Wambua at the scene where her body was found.

The arrest of Mwangi brings to three the number of suspects linked to Wambua’s killing.

Last week, DCI arrested Benjamin Saitoti and David Sempuan. The pair had presented themselves to Nyumba Kumi officials and elders at Kerarapon, Ngong saying they had seen Ms Wambua alive at the spot where her body was found.

Upon interrogation, the two said they had seen a man together with Ms Wambua and even talked to them before leaving at about 5 pm. That was on March 12, the same day that Ms Wambua was last seen alive.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi allowed detectives to hold the three suspects until April 26 when the matter will be reviewed.