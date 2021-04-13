Amid recent reports of an unlikely political coalition between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has added his voice to the debate.

The former University student leader on Monday stated categorically that a Ruto-Raila coalition ahead of 2022 was not on the cards.

Babu Owino further went on to draft his party leader’s dream lineup that he avers will form the next government.

According to Babu Owino, Raila will be the president while DP Ruto will be the leader of the opposition.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will deputize Baba whereas President Uhuru Kenyatta takes the Prime Minister slot.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and KANU’s Gideon Moi take up the Deputy Prime Minister positions, while Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho will be the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Babu Owino further dreams that Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Fred Matiang’i will take up the role of the Speaker of the Senate.

Last but not least, Babu Owino envisions retaining his Embakasi East parliamentary seat while holding a Cabinet Secretary position.

Here’s Babu Owino’s lineup for the 2022 government.

“Raila will not form a coalition with Ruto.Period.2022 line up

1.President-Raila Odinga

2.Deputy President-Stephen Kalonzo

3.Prime minister-Uhuru Kenyatta

4.Deputy PM1-Gideon Moi

5.Deputy PM2-Musalia Mudavadi

6.Speaker of National Assembly-Hassan Joho

7.Speaker of senate-Matiang’i

8.Mp Embakasi East/Minister-Babu Owino

9.Opposition Leader-William Ruto'”

