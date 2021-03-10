The deceased Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai apparently bankrolled her 51-year-old lover Omar Lali when the pair dated amid opposition from Tecra’s billionaire family.

This became apparent on Tuesday, March 9 when an inquest on the death of the 29-year-old heiress kicked off at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Keroche breweries matriarch Tabitha Karanja accused Omar Lali of preying on her daughter financially and tabled financial statements to back her claims.

Mrs Karanja told the court she noticed suspicious money transfers from Tecra’s account to Lali. She claimed the Lamu native could have coerced her daughter to transfer over Sh1 million in a span of five months.

She said on August 19, 2019, Tecra wired Sh150,000 to Lali and a similar amount the next day(August 20).

Eight days later(August 28), the late Keroche Breweries director transferred another Sh150,000 to the boat operator.

Weeks later, Tecra moved Sh100,000 on October 18 and another Sh100,000 on November 1.

Tabitha said her daughter then doubled the amount on November 13, wiring Sh200,000 to Lali.

Also Read: Omar Lali – Tabitha Karanja Called Me an Alshabaab Terrorist

The following month, Lali reportedly received another Sh100,000.

In 2020, however, Tecra tightened her purse strings; she sent Lali Sh60,000 on March 3 and Sh 80,000 on the 13th.

Tabitha further testified that police found unsigned bank slips in the house Tecra shared with Lali whereby she had transferred money to him.

According to Tabitha, Tecra worked hard only to share her money with a quinquagenarian who should have been the one providing for her.

“He was after my daughter’s hard-earned income and when she realized that she could not give him money anymore, he killed her,” Tabitha told Magistrate Zainabu Abdul.

She told the court Omar Lali lied that Tecra was drunk when she fell to her death down a staircase on April 27. Karanja said a doctors’ report revealed that Tecra had not consumed alcohol.

“It was not true what Omar was alleging. The injuries were severe so we reported to the police. The doctor told us that if it was a fall, there would have been scars in other parts of the body. She had two cracks on the head,” she said.

Tabitha asked God to avenge her daughter’s death.