Mike Sonko received a temporary reprieve at a Kahawa court on Thursday after he denied terror-related charges.

The former Nairobi governor pleaded not guilty to accusations of financing terror activities.

The charge sheet read in part: “On or before January 1, 2021, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, you (Mike Sonko) jointly with others not before Court knowingly recruited unknown persons to commit or participate in the commission of a terrorist act in contravention of the said-Act.”

A second charge states Sonko was “found in possession of property for commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 6 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012”.

“On January 31, 2021 in Athi River, within Machakos County, you (Mike Sonko) had in your possession military attire for the commission or facilitation of a terrorist act.”

Sonko was charged alongside two others; Clifford Ochieng Ouko and Benjamin Onyango Odhiambo.

The charge against Ouko read: “On February 3, 2021, while in Komarock Phase 2 within Nairobi County, you were found in possession of a military combat short of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a Super Sick military combat shirt and a pair of military desert camouflage uniform for the commission of a terrorist act.”

Odhiambo on the other hand was charged: “On or before February 3, 2021, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, had in your possession a military camouflage jacket for the commission or facilitation of a terrorist act.”

They pleaded not guilty and were freed on Sh200,000 cash bail each.

Sonko meanwhile was released on either a Sh1 million cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.

Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache further directed Sonko to deposit his passport in court and not to interfere with witnesses.

The court set pretrial mention for June 22.