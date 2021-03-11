The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has said it will not field a candidate in the upcoming Senate by-election in Garissa county.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the party that is associated with DP Ruto will stay out of the poll “in honour and respect of the late senator Yusuf Haji”.

Duale said UDA will instead back the son of Yusuf Haji who will vie on a Jubilee ticket.

The former Majority Leader in the National Assembly said community leaders, elders, and professionals have resolved to back Abdikadir Mohamed Yusuf Haji as an unopposed candidate to replace his father.

Duale noted that “while UDA is the party of choice in the county”, it was resolved that since the late senator was elected on Jubilee, his son should complete the journey in the same party.

“As as the DP ordered in Huruma ward, Uasin Gishu county, we agreed that due to the position as respect that we have for our former senator, we unanimously agreed that our candidate will be Abdul,” Duale told the Star.

The lawmaker, however, said in the next general elections, he will rally the pastoralist community to switch to UDA.

“For now, the party is not that critical factor compared to the interests of the community. We are optimistic that once the term of this government comes to an end, we will embark on a new journey where we know the aspirations and development agenda of our people will be taken care of,” Duale said.

The Garissa by-election is slated for May 18.