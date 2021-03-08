The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) wants Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho out of Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) campaign programmes or else they will abandon the referendum push.

Through Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed, the party issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remove Kibicho.

Junet told the Sunday Nation the President has to choose between their input in the push to amend the Constitution and his powerful PS whom they accuse of hijacking the BBI secretariat and sabotaging it.

“If he must continue meddling in the work of the secretariat if he must continue dictating how we do the work, if he is that indispensable, we will be left with no choice but to abandon BBI. (Mr) Kibicho is causing political constipation and we are not afraid of telling him that,” Junet told the daily.

The Suna East MP, who is also the co-chairman of the BBI Secretariat, warned that allowing Kibicho to run the show would not only complicate chances of a favourable referendum outcome but also make the BBI appear as a State project.