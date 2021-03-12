The BBI public participation forum in Parliament witnessed a rare spectacle Thursday after a businesswoman invited MPs to buy her groundnuts.

Beatrice Wayeko from Nairobi’s Kawangware slum was among Kenyans who presented their views on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Ms Wayeko, otherwise known as Mama Njugu, had just finished making her submissions in favor of the BBI when she started hawking nuts to MPs in attendance.

She walked over to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who bought some groundnuts. Sakaja later ook to social media to laud Wayeko.

“What a woman! Mama Njugu (Beatrice Wayeko) from Kawangware has made her submissions on BBI then brought me njugu. Hapo Sawa!” he tweeted.

In her passionate submission before the joint legal committees of the National Assembly and Senate, Wayeko said the Uhuru-Raila handshake had allowed her to sell her merchandise in peace.

“We have suffered every election. Today, we are free. Our children can walk and I can sell njugu to everybody,” she said.

Mama Njugu also noted the BBI will allow slum children to access more bursaries.