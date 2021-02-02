The Kenyan songbird, Tanasha Donna, has denied that she was trying to kiss Diamond Platnumz when the bongo star seemingly snubbed her.

In a viral video captured at Club Element in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Tanasha is seen tilting her head towards Diamond as if to kiss him, but the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker appears to snub her.

Ms Donna was subsequently subjected to ridicule and mockery. prompting the mother of one to clarify the awkward moment with Diamond.

“First of all, I am not a person to do public displays of affection. If I wanna kiss someone, I’d kiss them behind doors,” Tanasha said.

The ‘Radio’ singer explained that she was trying to whisper in Diamond’s ear to ask him why he called her on stage unexpectedly.

“We went to a party and the next thing, ‘Tanasha Donna we need you on stage!’ So I went to the stage and I was trying to ask him, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ Tanasha narrated.

She added that Diamond looked back to inform the DJ to play their hit song ‘Gere’. She said the incident was blown out of proportion.

“Everything happened so fast! Then obviously, the media went and did what they did. Recreated the whole story,” said the songbird.

Tanasha further noted that her conscience is clear because she knows the truth and she does not need to justify herself to anyone.

At the same time, Donna said she is not getting back together with Diamond. “I am single….We are not getting back together.”

She mentioned that she has learned to grow a thick skin against trolls and cyberbullies.

“I feel like I get a lot of love in Kenya but then, you know, when you get a lot of love, you also get a lot of hate. And then, you know, the father of my child, let’s not deny it, is a very controversial person. So, it’s very normal for that hate to spike.

“When you are a celebrity, expect both sides. People will love you, some people will hate you. Jesus was one of the most loved and hated persons in this world,” she said.