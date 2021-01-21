Education CS George Magoha has shifted the blame to parents over the recent attacks on teachers by students, accusing them of tolerating indiscipline from their children.

“There is something called tough love. The problem is that our current parents are not giving their children even one percent of tough love. They give stupid love.

“For nine months a child has been at home and you’ve been treating him like an egg and you expect the Principal to instill in him discipline, what do you think will happen?” Magoha posed.

He mentioned that tough love from his father moulded him into who he is now.

“My father prepared me to be able to live and become CS to get all the pressure and arrows from you (critics) so that I don’t fail. Currently, our parents are not listening. It’s a societal problem,” he explained.

Magoha spoke Wednesday after meeting education stakeholders at Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School in Kariobangi North.

The Education CS further banned students from carrying sanitizers to school. Noting that some students have been using sanitizers to start fires in schools, Magoha instructed teachers to confiscate all small-bottle sanitisers from learners.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitisers into schools. If any child has portable sanitiser, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school. We have already seen that a fire was started using a sanitiser in one of the schools,” he said.