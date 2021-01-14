Radio presenter and YouTuber Jalang’o has revisited one of his most trying moments in life, revealing how a cheating scandal almost ended his career.

Early last year, Jalango was said to be a member of a notorious Boys’ Club alongside several of his friends. According to Instagram busy body Edgar Obare, Jalas and his married friends were sleeping around with several women, then comparing notes on their Whatsapp group.

Speaking about the scandal on Kiss FM, Jalang’o recounted how friends, clients dissociated from him. The comedian said only his mother and his wife stood by him.

“Some clients pulled out and said they do not want to be associated with me. It got me to a corner and I said you know what, Heavy J, this is your moment either to come back or kill your career. I said you know what, I did not come this far to lose,” said Jalang’o.

He described the scandal as a test that he managed to get through.

“It is a test that I went through that almost killed my career.”