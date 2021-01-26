The national government has embarked on a project to turn Kibera into one of the cleanest informal settlements in Nairobi.

The Sh500 million project is aimed at improving water and sanitation in the slum in a bid to end the perennial “flying toilets” problem. It is part of the Nairobi Regeneration Programme that involves setting up water stations, ablution blocks, extending sewer lines, and laying water pipes.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said water and sanitation coverage in Kibra is currently low at about 20 percent.

“The idea is to ensure solid waste is not thrown into the river and if we get some funding, we will continue to build more ablution blocks and improve more sewer lines,” he said.

The Athi Water Works Development Agency (Awwda) has already put up 20 ablution blocks as well as water stations in different parts of the slum, Tuimur said.

Athi Water has also drilled and equipped six boreholes and built elevated steel tanks, water kiosks, and water distribution pipelines with a capacity to produce 2.5 million litres of water daily.

It has also set up independent community water supply projects to provide clean water for free to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Tuimur said the Sh500million projects will benefit more than 40,000 residents whole creating employment opportunities for more than 200 youths through the Mazingira Programme.