A man who sodomised his wife in Kangemi, Nairobi was Thursday charged with committing an unnatural offence contrary to section 162(a) of the penal code.

The suspect appeared before senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera Law Courts where he denied the charges.

The court heard that the man committed the offence repeatedly on diverse dates between August 2020 and November 2020. He was also charged with another count of committing an indecent act with an adult.

It is alleged that the accused committed the act after his wife gave birth to their second child.

The woman reported to police that she had been leading a happy life with the man for four years until August this year “when he started behaving abnormally”.

“He started forcing me to have anal sex with him. I told him that I was not comfortable but… when I asked him why he was doing that to me he told me that he can do anything with me because I was his wife,” she reported.

The woman said she later developed wounds and went to the hospital for treatment.

“I went to the hospital and I was treated but again I had developed sitting problems as a result,” she told police.

She said she went to the hospital again and surgery was recommended.

The accused denied the charges claiming it was a “fabrication”. He told the court that the names on the charge sheet were not his wife’s name.

The court released the suspect on Sh400,000 bond with the same surety.