President Uhuru Kenyatta has prophesied a bright future for Kenya that will be brought about by the constitutional changes proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In his State-of-the-Nation address on Thursday, Uhuru said the BBI will provide long-term solutions to challenges that continue to hold the country back from progress.

The President likened himself to Moses in the Bible saying the journey to the promised land has commenced with the release of the Building Bridges Initiative report.

“Like Moses in the Bible who sat at the top of Mount Nebo and saw the future that the people of Israel were about to Cross into the promised land, I too have seen our future:-

This is what our future looks like:

A Kenya where no one will ascend to a high public office on account of their tribe

A Kenya where no capable person will wallow in poverty because of poor governance

A Kenya where our potential as a people will be exploited for the greatness of our nation

A Kenya where we will all share equitably in the prosperity of our Nation.

The Future is bright. The Future is beckoning. The Future is here for us to take,” said Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta noted that “major changes are needed to our Constitution and other laws so as to lay the foundation for the prosperous future that we seek.”

“As a people, we must seize this constitutional moment to ensure that we deliver to future generations of Kenyans the country that they deserve. Kofi Annan aptly reminded us that, ‘the world is not ours to keep. We hold it in trust for future generations’. This moment in time is our meeting with destiny,” he said.

The Head of State maintained that Kenya is greater than any individual.

“When generations come long after we are gone, let them say that we made the right decision at this moment; that we chose unity over division; that we dreamt of and birthed a happier, more harmonious and more prosperous Nation,” he said.