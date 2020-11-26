Controversial radio and internet personality Andrew Kibe is moving on to better things five months after calling it a day at Kiss100 radio.

The media personality is preparing to launch his own digital station dubbed ‘Rogue Radio’. As the name suggests, the station will be as rogue as Kibe, with the radio personality promising to deliver content without any restrictions.

“From a simple dream to a beast of a reality…Welcome to Rogue Radio. All of the hits without the sh**!” he said.

Andrew Kibe also shared with his 150k followers on Instagram, a video tour of Rogue radio premises that are undergoing finishing touches.

“RogueRadio ni kaa dame ako na rasa smart…ata si lazima umshow anajua already. #jointhetribe” Kibe touted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kibe (@kibeandy)



In another post, he wrote: “RogueRadio coming up well…it doesn’t look like much now but in a few days nita wa update #jointhetribe. Small small we are getting there, RogueRadio should be ready to roll in a coupla days…”

The foulmouthed presenter on Wednesday indicated that RogueReady will be ready to broadcast in five days.

Following his unexpected exit from the Radio Africa-owned station in June, Kibe said he had handed in his resignation notice letter three months before his departure citing censorship and work restrictions.

“I gave my notice three months ago because I was being censored on the content I could put out on national radio. On social media, I can put out whatever I want without limitations, things I couldn’t say on the radio. I am glad to have worked with Kamene and I hope she will join me in the digital space as well,” said Kibe.

Here are Photos of Rogue Radio.