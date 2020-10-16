Police in Homa Bay county are holding a man accused of defiling a Standard Three pupil at Kisui beach on Wednesday evening.

Erick Omondi Oyoo, a 29-year-old fisherman based at Kisui beach, was reportedly caught redhanded defiling the 9-year-old girl in his rental house.

Kisui Beach Management Unit chairperson Fredrick Wanyende said the suspect’s wife caught him having carnal knowledge with the minor on their matrimonial bed when she was cleaning the compound.

According to Wanyende, the suspect’s wife raised an alarm to the beach management leadership who rushed to the scene and arrested him. They later handed him over to the area Assistant chief and officers from Mbita police station.

The minor was taken to Mbita Sub County hospital for treatment where a medical examination confirmed she was defiled.

Area Assistant Chief Elisha Orwa said the suspect’s wife was also arrested after she attempted to commit suicide to allegedly divert attention so that her husband could not be arrested.