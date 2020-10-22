President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday launched development projects in Kisii and Nyamira Counties

Among the projects unveiled by the President are the Central Bank of KENYA (CBK) Kisii Centre (Kisii County) and the 45-Kilometer Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera-Nyamusi Road in Nyamira County.

The President also met and addressed boda boda operators in Kisii town.

Speaking to wananchi after launching the CBK currency centre, the President said his agenda is to leave a legacy of a united, peaceful and cohesive nation where citizen rights are guaranteed and protected.

“We don’t want a nation divided along tribal or religious grounds. We want to solve challenges, which have been bedevilling us as a country.

“We want all Kenyans to have access to all what they need to live better lives. And that is what is contained in the BBI,” the President said.

The Head of State said his intentions are for the greater good of the country and that he has no intention of staying in office beyond his constitutional term limit.

“I respect the rule of law and there’s no way, I will extend my term in office. All that I am championing for is for Kenyans to live harmoniously and peaceful without worrying of a cycle of election violence that will disrupt their lives,” the President said.

“We want a nation where every citizen can plan, work and get what they require for their livelihoods. Kenya is a great nation and all of us are entitled to benefit from it. It doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, what matters is whether you can have what you want for life,” he added.

President Kenyatta pointed out that the opening of the CBK facility in the town will benefit locals by lowering cost of transacting in foreign currencies.

“I know most of the residents here have relatives working and living abroad and sometimes they send money to buy property here at home. With the opening of this branch, you will now be able to easily access services at a lower cost,” the President said.

At the meeting with boda boda operators, the Head of State said he has always championed for the empowerment of the youth and announced Government plans help the transporters set up saving societies.

“Plans are underway to ensure all young people operating bodabodas are able to form groups where they can bring their resources together with the aim of improving their livelihoods,” the President said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who also addressed the operators, said the BBI process will provide a solution to most of the challenges facing Kenyans.

The former premier advised Kenyans to read and understand the newly realised BBI report to avoid being misled by those out to maintain the status quo.

In Nyamira County where he commissioned the 45km Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera-Nyamusi Road, the President directed Infrastructure CS James Macharia to ensure that streets within Ikonge and neighbouring towns were tarmacked.

The Head of State asked local leaders to identify other roads in Kisii and Nyamira Counties for upgrading. the area that they wanted the government to tarmac in the two counties of Kisii and Nyamira.

He announced Government plans to equip Ikerepayo Hospital and offered to donate a bus to Ikonge Boys Secondary School.

Mr Odinga who also spoke at road commissioning urged area residents to familiarize themselves the BBI Report saying the process will among other challenges fix historical injustices and tribalism.