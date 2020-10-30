A woman from Kibra has been charged with offensive conduct after she threatened to stab her landlady.

Ms. Caroline Nyang’au, 25, appeared at the Kibera law courts where she was accused of hurling insuts at Ms. Bilha Momanyi and threatening to stab her when she went to collect house rent within Raila slums in Lang’ata Sub County on October 10.

Police said the accused did the same with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The complainant reported the incident to a Nyumba Kumi official who intervened but could not help the pair solve their differences .

Attempts to have the matter resolved at the area chief’s office were futile as well, with the police eventually taking over the matter.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua, Ms. Nyang’au denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh5000.

The case will be mentioned on November 12.