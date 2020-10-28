Former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohamed is now working with USAID Kenya after he quit the newsroom in October of last year.

The star journalist moved into consultancy and runs a media company called Iris Media. Hussein is working on a project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This was revealed by former KTN News anchor Yussuf Ibrahim who said Hussein Mohamed is his senior on the project, Resilience Learning Activity (RLA). Ibrahim is the founder of Ubra Media and the two are working as individual partners.

“We have a partnership but it is not on paper. It happened we got this project as individual personalities but he has his own firm and I have my own company.

“We are individuals consultants but we want to partner so we come up with a communication firm. We want to have a one-stop-shop for everything to do with communication,” said Ibrahim.

RLA seeks to empower people at the county level ranging from County Communication Directors to upcoming journalists.

The projected is targeting nine counties among them Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Kitui.

“RLA is funded by USAID. The programme will last for five years but the communication bit may continue for four months with a possibility of spilling over to next year.

“This is the only place we are working for at the moment. We are going to work together in future that will culminate into a one-stop communication shop,” Ibrahim added.