The Kabus – Simon and Sarah Kabu – need little to no introduction. They are the founders of travel and tours company – Bonfire Adventures – which they claim to have started with less than Sh20,000 back in 2008.

A little over a decade later, Bonfire Adventures is one of the leading tours company in Kenya with a reported annual turnover of over a billion shillings, while employing more than 200 staff.

The Kabus have continued to serve as an inspiration to many Kenyan youths by sharing their well-known grass to grace story.

On Thursday, Simon Kabu, who once worked as a matatu tout plying Githurai route 44 to raise university fees for his bachelor of Economics and Statistics, shared an encouraging tidbit about the genesis of their business.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo showing the day they started Bonfire Adventures in a cybercafe. A date stamp on the photo indicates it was on the 20th of October in 2008.

Simon captioned the photo: “This is the first day we started @bonfireadventures from a cyber cafe. We didn’t have an office but later I got to share a desk with some other 2 people in a small office at Koinange street. It has taken a lot of years of Hard work, effort, prayers, challenges and most importantly a hand of GOD. #tbt #theKabus”

And the Kabus not only inspire young Kenyans businesswise but relationship-wise too. They are known to go the extra mile for each other, especially when celebrating special days such as birthdays.

This past Sunday, September 20, Simon Kabu turned 47 and Sarah was on hand to make sure hubby had a memorable one. She surprised Kabu with a remarkable retirement home in Nanyuki.

My words alone wouldn’t do justice to this couple goals, here’s what Simon wrote: “I’m overwhelmed by what @sarahkabu surprised me with today. Imagine a Retirement home! Sarah… I’m over the moon… You are Proverb 31 woman… This is too much on me.😍😍😍😍. We have been visiting Olpajeta (Mt Kenya Wildlife Estate) MKWE-many times and every time we visit there I always comment… Ningetaka kuretire hii place”… But this year we have been affected in hospitality and Didn’t have hizo plans hivi karibuni.

“Sarah took this seriously and Took a Loan with Stanbic DADA ) without my knowledge) and Bought the house for me! 🥰🥰🥰🥰. She organized my birthday bash at Olpajeta (with my knowledge) as we normally visit with BONFIRE ADVENTURES AND EVENTS Sept Babies..but today… I thought we were going for a Bush lunch….. Shock on me and my cubs… We got a surprise of our lifetime. Sarah… I will continue supporting you in anything you do and will always make you happy. I will make sure you get a surprise of the century. Thank you 1000000 times. 😍😍😍😍😍.

“Sarah, I’m not sure why you want me to retire early 🤷‍♂️ The house is now named after @austinkabu and is known as #Mtaliiparadiseolpajeta and will be put kwa #BonfireDeals.”

The photos.