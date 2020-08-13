Celebrated Swahili news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga has been forced to ‘delete’ her husband, Danson Mungatana, from her socials after the former Garsen MP was arrested.

Just this past Sunday, August 9, Mungatana turned 50 years old and Mwanaisha was on hand to sing his praises.

“#Mumewangumzuri you are 50yrs old today. Thank you for being my pillar of strength, the love of my life and for your unconditional support. We love you and cheers to the next chapter of your life…One day will tell our story Inshallah. Much Blessings #50looksgoodonyou,” wrote Mwanaisha on IG.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and the so-called ‘Mumewangumzuri’ was arrested at Sagret Hotel in Nairobi for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses in a dubious Ksh70 million military tender.

Following the highly publicised arrest that had detectives trail Mr Mungatana for the whole day, social media users turned the heat on Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

The former K24 news anchor’s post on Sunday turned out to be good fodder for trolls and cyberbullies, forcing Mwanaisha to pull it down.

Mwanaisha, who recently launched her YouTube channel, The Dada2Dada Uncensored, also pulled down several other posts featuring Mungatana.

Then on Wednesday, the mother of four appeared to address the negative publicity she has been getting, posting: “ My motto today ‘I still rise and keep moving forward”.

She also disabled comments on the post.

Mungatana was arrested alongside Collins Paul Waweru after their victim, Everlyne Njoki, had gone to the Military Police Unit at the Department of Defence (DoD) offices to present tender documents purported to have originated from the security agency but were found to be fake after scrutiny.

Before presenting the fake tender documents, Ms Njoki had parted with Ksh 1,000,000 on July 14, 2020, to be assisted to win the Ksh 70 million tender.

The woman told police that she was called for a meeting at the hotel on Tuesday to be introduced to a ‘senior person’ helping push the business deal.

She said she got suspicious when the two demanded another Ksh 1million for the deal to go through.

Mungatana is also facing another case in which he is accused of obtaining Ksh51 million from the Kilifi County coffers through fraudulent tenders.