A woman in Komarock estate of Nairobi on Wednesday night poisoned her children before taking her own life.

Jane Mwende Nguthu, 33, reportedly hanged herself in her house moments after neighbours had rescued her children whom she had given a poisonous substance.

Ms Mwende resorted to hanging herself with an iron box cable after a failed attempt with the same poisonous substance. Her children, a boy aged seven and a girl aged 3, were rushed to Komarock Modern Hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.

Police officers from Kayole visited the scene and recovered the poisonous solution in the kitchen.

They also found a suicide note in the bedroom in which the woman blamed her husband for her actions, saying she was tired of being mistreated.

The woman’s husband, Edmond Maubi, said they recently had a small family conflict and they had not talked for almost a day.

He said he didn’t think she would resort to such extreme measures.