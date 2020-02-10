Detectives from Kilimani police base in Nairobi on Sunday raided Chez Wou restaurant in Kileleshwa area and arrested four Chinese nationals in connection with the assault of a Kenyan employee.

This is after one of the suspects, a chef identified as Deng Hailan, was caught on video canning 22-year-old Simon Osieko for arriving late to work.

Following the arrest, police established that Deng Hailan did not have a work permit. He holds a visitor’s visa which is valid till March 29, 2020.

Detectives also arrested two other chefs; Chang Yueping & Ou Qiang who hold expired Visas. The former has a work permit but the latter has been working in Kenya illegally, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

A fourth suspect – Yu Ling – a cashier at the Chinese eatery, holds a visitor’s visa but lacks a work permit.

Police also escorted eight Kenyans who work at the restaurant to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation.

‘Special Cane Made of Wires’

Fresh allegations against the four restaurateurs have since emerged, with Osieko, the man in the leaked video, claiming workers at Chez Wou have been suffering in silence.

According to Osieko, his boss had a special cane that he kept in his office for caning workers who reported late for work.

“This is a special cane he made and is inside his store. It is comprised of wire. When he whipped me, I asked him why he had done that and he bluntly asked me ‘do you want to continue working or not? Since you came late, I must beat you before you start working.’

“He gave me two strokes. It was so painful because I could not sit down,” Osieko told K24 TV.

To make matters worse, after being whipped, Osieko said he still lost his job for the same offence.

“His biggest wrongdoing was the decision to fire me and now I do not have a job. At least, I used to make a living from that job.

“He is very harsh and arrogant. As you can see there are no jobs in Kenya. All employees had to bend low in order to keep the job. I, personally, was whipped more than once but, this time, it was worse,” said Mr Osieko.

As reported by K24 TV, the chef had offered a Ksh20,000 bribe in an attempt to have the story killed and video taken down.

Watch the video in the Twitter thread below.