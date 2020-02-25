A breakthrough has been reached between the national government and Nairobi county government.

In a deal signed at State House this afternoon, the national government will take over the functions of the capital, perhaps bringing relief to a city that has all but ground to a halt.

Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa signed the documents, in a ceremony witnessed by the President, Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.

According to spokesperson Kanze Dena, the functions being transferred from the county include:

i) County Health services

ii) County Transport services

iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services

iv) County Government Planning and Development

This will put many services and infrastructure under the President, meaning there is a higher chance the capital will be better funded.

This proposal has been floated around for several years, with those supporting it claiming Nairobi should not be treated as just another of the 47 counties. This is owing to its special status in the country and the region.

Its share of revenue allocation particularly has not been in line with its importance.

More on this story later..