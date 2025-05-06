Kenyans Invited to Share Views on Gender-Based Violence in Countrywide Forums

The government will next week begin nationwide public forums to collect views on the work of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including femicide. President William Ruto appointed the taskforce on January 10, 2025, to develop recommendations on policy, legal, and administrative responses to GBV.

The public participation exercise will run from Monday, May 12, to Wednesday, May 28, across all 47 counties. Each session will begin at 9 a.m., giving residents a chance to engage directly with officials and share their views on tackling GBV and related challenges.

According to an official notice, “In keeping with the Constitutional requirement of ensuring wide consultations and public participation, the Technical Working Group on GBV Including Femicide will hold citizen engagement meetings in all the 47 counties.”

The forums will kick off on Monday, May 12, in Taita Taveta (CDF Hall, Mwatate), Garissa (Garissa Government Guest House), Marsabit (Catholic Cathedral Hall), Embu (Talent Centre), Samburu (Maralal Vocational Training Centre), Kisumu (Mama Grace Onyango Social Hall), and Trans Nzoia (Kitale National Polytechnic).

On Tuesday, May 13, sessions will be held in Kirinyaga (NG-CDF Hall, Kerugoya), Laikipia (Rumuruti Catholic Church Parish Hall), and Narok (Narok Youth Empowerment Centre).

The forums on Wednesday, May 14, will include Mombasa (Tononoka Social Hall), Isiolo (Catholic Diocese Hall), Kitui (Kitui Multipurpose Hall), Nyandarua (Ol Kalou CDF Hall), Nyeri (Nyeri Cultural Centre), West Pokot (Mtello Hall, Kapenguria), and Vihiga (Friends Yearly Resource Centre).

On Thursday, May 15, residents can participate in Meru (Meru Teachers College Hall), Murang’a (Mothers Union Hall), Nakuru (Kenya Red Cross Hall), and Bomet (St. Josephine Bakhita Hall).

The following day, May 16, forums will be held in Kwale (Kwale Cultural Hall), Makueni (Wote Technical Training Institute), Nandi (Kipchoge Keino Stadium boardroom), Kericho (ACK Conference Centre), Kakamega (Magharibi Hall), and Nyamira (KCB Hall, Nyamira Town).

On Monday, May 19, public participation continues in Tana River (County Commissioner’s Boardroom), Tharaka Nithi (Kathuana County Hall), Machakos (Kilimanjaro Hall, Machakos University), Kiambu (County Commissioner’s Boardroom), Uasin Gishu (County Multipurpose Social Hall, Eldoret), and Bungoma (Red Cross Hall, Kanduyi).

On Tuesday, May 20, the forum in Homa Bay will take place at the Governor’s Park.

On Wednesday, May 21, meetings will be held in Turkana (Lodwar Vocational Training Centre), Elgeyo Marakwet (KMTC Iten), Kajiado (Kajiado Cultural Centre), Busia (Agricultural Training Centre), Migori (Migori TTC Hall), and Kilifi (Juwapa Hall).

On Thursday, May 22, Wajir will host its session at the Wajir ICT Hall, and Mandera will hold its forum at the Amara Blue Resort.

On Friday, May 23, meetings are scheduled for Baringo (Emergency Operation Command Centre), Lamu (Kabarnet Vocational Rehabilitation Centre), Siaya (IEBC Hall), and Kisii (Agricultural Training Institute – ATC).

The nationwide forums will conclude in Nairobi County on Wednesday, May 28, with five sessions in different sub-counties: Kibra (Josephethe Hall, Woodley), Kamukunji (California Resource Centre), Dagoretti (Waithaka Social Hall), Embakasi (Youth Empowerment Centre, Embakasi Central Sub-County HQ), and Kasarani (Synagogue of Hope Church Hall).

The Ministry of Interior has urged all citizens to turn up in large numbers and contribute to shaping national responses to GBV, ensuring inclusive and locally informed solutions.

The Technical Working Group aims to gather diverse input from citizens, survivors, community leaders, and other stakeholders as it prepares a comprehensive framework to curb GBV and improve survivor protection and justice mechanisms.